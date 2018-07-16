001: Podcasting – Zheano Podcast
The first episode of Zheano Podcast is live! Currently, it’s only available on Anchor, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher. More platforms are coming soon (hopefully). It’s my first podcast, so I know it’s not that good, but over time I will probably improve. I will post a new episode every week so make sure to stay tuned. I’m sure some of you might not like it that much, so feedback is appreciated. I can’t wait to record the second episode! You can listen to this episode by clicking the play button below. I hope you like it, have a beautiful day!