002: Hiking – Zheano Podcast

This is the second episode of Zheano Podcast. In this episode, I talk about my week at Slovenian mountains and how cool it is to be without technology for a week. I also talked about my new running habit. Make sure to listen to this episode and tell me what do you think. Leave a comment below with some constructive feedback so I can improve. Zheano Podcast is now available on even more platforms than before. You can listen to this and all episodes that are going to come on iTunes, Pocket Casts, Spotify and more.