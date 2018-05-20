LA: Google News, the new way to combat fake news?

Google News — the new news application developed by Google, replacing the old Google Play Newsstand. The app was introduced at the Google I/O 2018 keynote with its main goal to help users acquiring trustworthy news content. Oh, forgot to introduce myself. I’m Heung Yut Ki from Hong Kong who just joined Zheano Blog. I love Android and its customization.

DESIGN

The app is in line with Google’s new design language Material Theme, which is evolved from the old Material Design announced in 2014. Once you opened the app, you’ll see it is flooded with Google Sans, but in a good way. The headlines is easily to read with bold Google Sans font and a large and clear picture about the news story.

USER EXPERIENCE

You’ll see the top 5 news in your selected region in the settings with addition of weather information on the main page. The content will become more suitable to with you as long as you use it often. Google says the app is ‘using real-time AI/ML to organize the news’, but you can also select news sources and topics you love to help Google generate the better content for you. Full Coverage is a function offering you full view of a news story by providing you a timeline showing the events in chronological.

WHAT MAKES IT A LOVELY APP?

Clean design and reliable are the reason that I will use it for my main news sources rather than PEW NEWS . It can provide me news that I can trust by including news from different agencies. This can lower the that chance I receive fake news. Full Coverage is without doubt my favorite section of the app because I can get the full story as it included Tweets from Twitter and Timeline that show what happened first and last.

DOWNLOAD

Click here to download it on Android and iOS. I’ll see you around!