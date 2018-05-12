LA: Turbo VPN – It’s free, but is it any good?

What’s up everyone, my name is Seppe. I’ve been using Turbo VPN as my main VPN app since last week. It’s the first app that pops up when you search “VPN” on the Google Play Store. Let’s talk about what I think about it.

I had big expectations after reading the reviews. 4.7 stars out of 5, that’s a ton! After I opened the app, I was immediately greeted by an ad. That’s acceptable though because it’s still free. The app has to make money somewhere. The interface however, is a bummer. The app has some Material Design elements (following the old guidelines, not the new ones), but some parts aren’t Material at all.

My disappointment about the design doesn’t make the app bad since you won’t spend a lot of time in the app itself. Tap ‘connect’ and you’re immediately connected to the fastest server. You can also choose a specific location by tapping the flag in the top right corner, but I never used that. Speeds are ok. With my testing, the VPN has a drop of around 25% in speeds over just a regular connection to my router without a VPN. This is also acceptable since it’s a free app. You can ,however, unlock faster speeds by paying. The big thing that sets this VPN apart, is the fact that it offers unlimited bandwith. Yes, you read that right. Unlimited bandwith for free. That’s awesome, isn’t it?

Overall, I definitely recommend this VPN to people who are looking for a free one. I will surely keep this app installed on my device. Though I do hope that they update their design somewhere in the future.

Oh, and sorry for the late article. The whole team had a busy week.