Material 2 – Wallpapers

Hey everyone, this is Imraan and this is my 4th post here on Zheano Blog A lot of people seems to have enjoyed my previews wallpapers So Continuing the I/O trend with this week’s wallpaper. I’ve been inspired by Google I/O and material design. Hope you all love it. Make sure to comment below what do you think about them, feedback needed. Please share and support us if you enjoy our work without you we couldn’t be here.

Download wallpapers here: http://bit.ly/2x8i4C5

Download wallpapers here: http://bit.ly/2x8i4C5