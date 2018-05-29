Nokia 7 Plus: Full Review

The Nokia 7 Plus is Nokia’s latest offering for the mid-range market. With brands like Samsung and Huawei holding the mid-range market, can Nokia compete?

Let’s start with the most important thing for me, performance.

The Nokia 7 Plus sports a Snapdragon 660. This chip is Qualcomm’s upper mid-range chip. The phone is really smooth and fluid, though games like PUBG start to lag when you push the graphics to high.

Next up, camera.

Nokia chose for a 12+13 megapixel camera setup on the back. One lens has a 2x optical zoom. The camera is average. Some shots come out very well, some don’t (especially in low light conditions). Pictures taken with the Nokia 7 Plus can be checked out here: https://drive.google.com/folderview?id=1RaZ8O8XTNCWT5Hmcu2ny98XA1ky_ECGd.

The display? Oh, well. The display is ok. The 6 inch 2560x1080p LCD panel is definitely better than the screen on my Xiaomi Mi A1, but similarly priced phones from Samsung have way better screens. Nokia obviously put the focus on performance and not on the screen.

Software is another thing to talk about. The 7 Plus is on the Android One program, just like most of Nokia’s phones. This means that the phone has stock Android and receives security updates and new software updates really fast. Nothing negative to say about it actually, it’s just good.

Overall, it’s a really good phone for the price. If you want good performance and don’t want to go used or over €400, definitely get this one.