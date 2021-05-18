Android 12’s New Look
It’s Google I/O 2021. Google just previewed a new Android 12. Alongside the preview, Google is also launching the Android 12 beta for selected devices. I’m not sure if the … Read more
It’s Google I/O 2021. Google just previewed a new Android 12. Alongside the preview, Google is also launching the Android 12 beta for selected devices. I’m not sure if the … Read more
Here are recreated Apple Watch Pride Wallpapers for your smartphone. We’ve recreated the new Apple Watch Pride band wallpaper so you can set it as your iPhone wallpaper. Download the … Read more
A lot of people tend to focus on specific areas and judge based on biased data. Things can take a turn when you look from a different perspective. Here are … Read more
Zheano Blog is not just a wallpaper and technology blog. Although, this topic is related to tech it’s more closely connected to my personal problems. Social media sucks, yet I … Read more
I found these amazing wallpapers from a guy on Twitter. Since he has become one my favorite wallpaper creators ever. Mirac is one of the most important wallpaper creators today. … Read more
Since the pandemic hit everything moved online, including meetings, birthday parties, university classes, workout sessions, and a lot more. It’s been a hard year fighting this pandemic so I decided … Read more
In this quick blog post, I want to give you a peek into my privacy journey and what I learned. Today I’m far less privacy-oriented than I used to be, … Read more
Here are all Spring Loaded event wallpapers I could find. Before I give you all the wallpapers I want to write just a few of my impressions. I think this … Read more
Hello everyone! As you can probably tell, Zheano Blog has recently gotten a substantial redesign, one that is cleaner and faster than before, and what better way to celebrate the … Read more
In my opinion, RSS is one of the oldest technologies that has more implications today than ever before. In recent years we’ve seen a huge increase in online activity, that’s … Read more