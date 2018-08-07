Android Pie – Wallpapers

Android Pie is out so are Android Pie based wallpapers on Zheano Blog. The new version of Android is always so exciting for many reasons! This year I want to celebrate the release of Android Pie with four new wallpapers. Those wallpapers are really simple and clean so some of you might not like it. Make sure to comment below what else would you want to see and I will try my best to update the post with even more Android Pie based wallpapers. There’s also a new Zheano Podcast that you might give it a try. It’s available on all platforms so make sure to check it out since it’s free and pretty fun. Hope you like them and have a beautiful day.

Download wallpapers here: http://bit.ly/AndroidPieWallpapersZheanoBlog



