Community Guys – New Section

Community Guys is a new series here on Zheano Blog. We’re working hard to provide high-quality content and content that people enjoy. In this new series, we’re going to interview different people from mostly Android communities all over the internet. We already have some people in mind that you might like to learn more about.

This series is for everyone who would want to learn more about their favourite designer or developer. We’re going to work hard to create few posts every month, but we can’t promise anything. This series might be a great way to feature some fantastic people to a broader audience.

We’re working hard to provide the first interview soon. I’m sure many of you will enjoy it a lot. Make sure to comment who you want to see being interviewed here on Community Guys.

Don’t forget that Community Guys is a new series on Zheano Blog and that it would interfere with the other content on the blog. We would like to produce something different than just wallpapers, and we would want you to guide us and give us some feedback.