Desa – Wallpapers

Recently I’ve been reading The Verge quite a lot. The Verge is a technology news website that’s gone pretty big in the recent years. I’ve been enjoying their content for quite a long time, and it really caught my eye when I saw those minimalistic designs by one of their designers . He is the inspiration behind this wallpapers! I made this wallpapers a while ago, and I’ve been using them on my phone for the past few days. I’ve really enjoyed them, and I’m sure many of you will like them as well. I’m going to update this post with more awesome colors next week so make sure to stick around. Comment below what kind of colors would you like to see. Also, any type of feedback is appreciated. I would recommend subscribing to browser notifications, so you don’t miss any post updates! Have a nice day.

Download here: http://bit.ly/2uydkkn

Download here: http://bit.ly/2uydkkn