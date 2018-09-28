Dorb – Wallpapers

I know I didn’t post for quite a while now, but you will need to get used to this. I’ve been really busy with my life since I’m moving to Ljubljana in Oktober. I hope you guys understand that wallpapers like this take time to make and my time is very limited at the moment. In October I’m going to the university and I’m sure I won’t have as much free time. Of course, I will try to post weekly but give me some time to organize my life first. I’m sure it’s going to be very stressful the first couple of weeks before I get used to it. Zheano Blog isn’t going anywhere and I’m going to still make content for it. I hope you enjoy those new wallpapers that I designed. Make sure to share this post with your friends and family on social media, it helps me a lot. If you want to download those wallpapers, you can do so by clicking the link below. Make sure you write some feedback in the comments below. Have a nice day.

Download here: http://bit.ly/DorbWallpapersZheanoBlog

Download here: http://bit.ly/DorbWallpapersZheanoBlog