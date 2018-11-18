Emoji – Wallpapers

This is a unique collaboration with Radek Błędowski. He is a well-known guy in the Android community, and I’m almost sure you’ve heard for him. A few weeks ago I saw this tweet with that lovely emojis he designed. Because of that post, I can proudly announce this remarkable collaboration. There are 8 wallpapers that you can pick and download for free. Radek did such a fantastic job by providing those wallpapers so make sure to find him on social media. Don’t forget to comment below what do you think and what would you like to see next. I hope you enjoy Zheano Blog’s content, if you have any feedback, make sure to comment below, we’re happy to help. Click the download link below and choose between 8 different wallpapers. Radek also has some beautiful photos on his Instagram account, check it out. Have a nice day.

Download wallpapers: http://bit.ly/EmojiWallpapersZheanoBlog

