Flower – Wallpapers

When I want to create something simple I usually ask my self how to make something look and feel good. This wallpaper is an excellent example of how simple tweaks can improve the overall look and feel of the wallpaper. Zheano Blog is full of different wallpapers, but this one really works well with whatever setup you have since you can pick from variants with or without the flower. I sure want to add more colors for you to pick from and I’ve already added two exclusive wallpapers right away. If you have Zheano Blog account you can check an extra two colors that you might like. If you don’t have Zheano Blog account, you can create one for free. Make sure to check out at the end of the post for more information about the exclusive wallpapers. I hope that you like this kind of minimalistic wallpapers, if you do let me know in the comments below. We’ve also added new feature called reactions. You can add reaction to this post right above the comments section. It’s a new way for us to recive some feedback right away. Have a nice day.

Download wallpapers here: http://bit.ly/FlowerWallpapersZheanoBlog

Exclusive content!

New exclusive content for Zheano Blog users! Thank you for your consistent support and owning your own Zheano Blog account. Here I made an extra two wallpapers for you. You can download for free right away. If you don’t have a Zheano Blog account you can make one for free here. Hope you like the exclusive wallpapers. I will add more variants to other wallpapers soon, make sure to comment below whitch one would you like to be added first. Have a nice day.

