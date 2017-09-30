Greno – Wallpapers

There are four new wallpapers available for you! You can see two of them below as previews but make sure to check all four of them by clicking the below. Amoled lovers are really going to enjoy that amoled version of it. There’s also flat background wallpaper for those who are not big fans of gradients… I hope you enjoy this week’s very peaceful wallpapers. I really like them! Set them up for your home screens wallpaper and share your setup on social media. I will try to re-share them if I see some good ones! Have a nice day!

Download wallpapers here: https://goo.gl/Dar8Kc

