It’s another weekend and that means new wallpapers for you! For this week I listened to the community and I’ve created four new wallpapers. I’m sure that some of you may not like those and I¬†encourage you to comment on your suggestions. I will try my best to listen to what the community has to say. I will take your suggestions into the consideration. Have a nice day!

Download here: https://goo.gl/14q3XQ

