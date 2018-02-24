Jeta – Wallpapers

These wallpapers are a collaboration with Lumiq Creative and his new icon pack that’s coming soon called Stardust Icon Pack. That icon pack is currently is in alpha state so not everyone will be able to check it out right now. Once this icon pack is going to be available for the public I will share it on social media, so make sure to follow me there! Stradust Icon Pack will also include these wallpapers with some exclusive colorful variants only available in the icon pack. I’m sure everyone who likes to customize their Android device will really enjoy this icon pack. More wallpapers are coming as an exclusive update! Have a nice day!

Download here: https://goo.gl/UHRG6p

