For this week’s wallpapers, I decided to design something simple and clean. There are four different colorful variants available to download from the link below. I’m going to make more variants later next week, make sure to leave the comment about what kind of colors would you like to see. I hope you like this simple wallpaper, some feedback would be nice. Have a nice day.

Download here: http://bit.ly/2rmWymF

