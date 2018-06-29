Nox – Wallpapers

Today I redesigned four simple and clean wallpapers for your smartphone. You can download all four variants for free, just click the link below and download them from Google Drive. You can set them up as your wallpaper on your smart devices. Those wallpapers are inspired by material design elements from Google’s Material Design website. I hope that you like this kind of wallpapers, make sure to comment below. What do you think about them? I’m really glad so many of you enjoy my wallpapers so it would be awesome if you could share Zheano Blog on your social media. Have a nice day!

Download wallpapers here: http://bit.ly/2IzEhcB

Download wallpapers here: http://bit.ly/2IzEhcB