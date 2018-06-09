NYC pt. 2 – Wallpapers

This is the second part of New Your City Wallpapers by Tim Bremer. He is already home, but we still have one more part of wallpapers for you, third part coming soon in the following weeks. This time you can download and use eight different wallpapers. Click the link below and download them for free. If you find yourself using one of his wallpapers, make sure to tag Tim if you decide to post your setup on social media. If you want to be the first person to get notified when new wallpapers are out, make sure to click the blue bell in the bottom right corner of your screen to subscribe to the browser notifications. Don’t forget to check out Tim on Instagram for more awesome photos! These pictures are Tim’s property and are NOT available for any kind of commercial use but feel free to use them as your wallpaper!

Download wallpapers here: http://bit.ly/2M7C779

Download wallpapers here: http://bit.ly/2M7C779