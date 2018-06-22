NYC pt. 3 – Wallpapers

This is the third but also the last post for this collaboration with Tim Bremer. He gave Zheano Blog some awesome wallpapers of NYC, and we’re really grateful for that. We hope that we’re going to collaborate with more awesome people like Tim in the future. If you find yourself using one of his wallpapers in your setup, make sure to tag Tim if you decide to post your setup on social media. If you want to be the first person to get notified when new wallpapers are out, make sure to click the blue bell in the bottom right corner of your screen to subscribe to the browser notifications. Don’t forget to check out Tim on Instagram for more awesome photos! These pictures are Tim’s property and are NOT available for any kind of commercial use but feel free to use them as your wallpaper! Thank you, Tim! Have a nice day!

Download the wallpapers here: http://bit.ly/2tey40L

