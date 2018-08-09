Pixel 3 – Wallpapers

We’ve seen many Pixel 3 leaks to this point, and I decided to recreate its wallpapers. Many people may not like what we got with the leaks, but if we can take anything positive out of this, it must be the wallpaper. This really simple wallpaper will look great on almost all setups, and I’m sure that many of you will enjoy them. Well, we still have no confirmed date when the Pixel 3 will come out, but until then you can enjoy those Pixel 3 inspired wallpapers. Other 3 colorful variants aren’t part of the Pixel 3 experience, but I made them since some of you might want to have some choice. Make sure to share this posts on your social media. Have a nice day.

Download wallpapers here: http://bit.ly/Pixel3WallpapersZheanoBlog

