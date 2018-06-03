Sunny – Wallpaper

For this weeks wallpaper, I decided to design something simple. There are four colourful variants that I made, but I would love to hear the feedback, so make sure to comment what kind of colours would you like to see in an update. I hope that you will enjoy this wallpapers, but any type of feedback would be appreciated. I can’t wait to hear what do you think about there wallpapers. Click the link below to download them for free via Google Drive. Have a nice day.

Download here: http://bit.ly/2srE4Ty

