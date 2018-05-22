Tosa – Wallpapers

I’ve asked you on Twitter about what kind of wallpapers would you like to see? Well, answers were very different and you can check that tweet here. So I’ve created four new really simple wallpapers for you. I want to add more colors in the future so make sure to comment below what kind of colors would you like to see! These wallpapers are really simple and I’m aware that some of you don’t like minimalistic wallpaper and I will try to make a different kind of wallpapers next time. Have a nice day.

Download wallpapers here: http://bit.ly/2kepvhs

