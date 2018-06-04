WWDC 18 – Wallpapers

Some super minimal and straightforward wallpapers to get you ready for WWDC 2018! I hope you enjoy them since they look simple but the black variant might be excellent for AMOLED devices. I don’t know how many of you here are going to watch WWDC keynote but if you want to get ready for it makes sure to download and set those as your new wallpaper. Personally, I’m don’t use any Apple products, but I still like watching their keynotes. I still own an iPad mini, but I don’t use it any more since my phone is big enough. You can download both of them for free, just click the link below. Have a nice day.

Download here: http://bit.ly/2stvK5U

