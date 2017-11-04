X – Wallpapers

I’m sure most of the people reading and using my wallpapers are Android users but since iPhone X is out I thought it would be nice to create some “Apple Inspired” wallpapers. Of course, you can use those wallpapers on your Android device. Make sure to download both wallpapers from the link below. I will try to update this post if more people show interest so make sure to comment below if you would like to see more wallpapers like this one! Have a nice day!

Donwload here: https://goo.gl/H923Qw

