Freshy – Widgets

This is a collaboration between Zheano Blog and ppick CH. Well, we partnered up to give you two awesome KWGT widgets for your Android smartphone. ppick CH. created two widgets for you to use, you can download them both by clicking the link below. Widgets are available for free but make sure to credit ppick CH. if you use them in one of your setups. If you post setups with Zheano Blog wallpapers, make sure to use #zheanoblog so we can see them. I hope that you like this kind of collaborations with different content creators from all over the internet. We’re going to try our best to continue collaborating with more awesome people! Make sure to follow ppick CH. on Google Plus. He is the creator of some awesome widget apps so make sure to also check his apps on the Google Play Store. Those widgets go well with Freshy Wallpapers, make sure to use it together. Freshy Wallpapers also got a new wallpaper update so make sure to check that out too! Have a nice day!

Download widgets here: http://bit.ly/2lgkHbS

Download widgets here: http://bit.ly/2lgkHbS